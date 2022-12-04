Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $350,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 34,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 63.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 25,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.0% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SMG opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.65. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,130.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,842 shares of company stock worth $8,135,689. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

