Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $407.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.43. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $684.07.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

