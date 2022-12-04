Citigroup Cuts InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Price Target to GBX 4,200

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from GBX 4,450 ($53.24) to GBX 4,200 ($50.25) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5,375.00.

Shares of IHG opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $71.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 195.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth $2,226,000. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

