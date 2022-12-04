Citigroup Cuts InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Price Target to GBX 4,200

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from GBX 4,450 ($53.24) to GBX 4,200 ($50.25) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5,375.00.
Shares of IHG opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $71.71.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
