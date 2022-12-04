Citigroup Begins Coverage on Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.80.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

LEN stock opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Lennar by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Lennar by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Lennar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.