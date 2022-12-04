Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Price Performance

Shares of CIDM opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.83. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm

About Cinedigm

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cinedigm in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.