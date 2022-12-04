Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of CIDM opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.83. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.
