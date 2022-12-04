CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Short Interest Up 14.6% in November

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CINC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 507,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,469. The stock has a market cap of $537.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. CinCor Pharma has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $43.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CINC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINC. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the third quarter worth about $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 184,496 shares during the last quarter.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

