Chase (NYSE:CCF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $908.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chase has a 52 week low of $74.36 and a 52 week high of $105.26.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

