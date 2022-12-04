Chase (NYSE:CCF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Chase Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of CCF stock opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $908.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chase has a 52 week low of $74.36 and a 52 week high of $105.26.
Chase Company Profile
