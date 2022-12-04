CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 633,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CEVA Stock Performance

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,831. CEVA has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $626.13 million, a P/E ratio of -29.67, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CEVA had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

CEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CEVA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of CEVA to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.