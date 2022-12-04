Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $513.19

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 513.19 ($6.14) and traded as low as GBX 372.80 ($4.46). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 388.70 ($4.65), with a volume of 597,675 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($18.66) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 353.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 512.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.62. The company has a market cap of £745.73 million and a PE ratio of -33.80.

Insider Transactions at Ceres Power

Ceres Power Company Profile

In related news, insider Eric Lakin purchased 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £20,009.94 ($23,938.20). In other Ceres Power news, insider Tudor Brown acquired 15,000 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 385 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £57,750 ($69,087.21). Also, insider Eric Lakin acquired 5,991 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £20,009.94 ($23,938.20).

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Further Reading

