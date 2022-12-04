Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $513.19

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 513.19 ($6.14) and traded as low as GBX 372.80 ($4.46). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 388.70 ($4.65), with a volume of 597,675 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($18.66) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Ceres Power Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 353.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 512.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.62. The company has a market cap of £745.73 million and a PE ratio of -33.80.
Ceres Power Company Profile
Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.
