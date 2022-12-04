Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,300 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 580,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $46,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth $74,000. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Cellectis Stock Performance

About Cellectis

NASDAQ CLLS remained flat at $2.18 during trading hours on Friday. 78,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,993. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

(Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

