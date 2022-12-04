CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0959 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0959 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $77.26 million and approximately $14.22 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,108.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010607 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040045 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00241865 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09662571 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $35,687,795.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

