Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.25.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $234.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $244.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 566,192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,710,000 after buying an additional 434,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at about $38,217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2,025.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 113,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

