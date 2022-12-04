Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Update

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,700 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 758,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.12. The company had a trading volume of 273,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,957. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $244.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,244,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,156,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,352,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

