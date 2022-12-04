Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRS. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $522.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $67,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $544,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 36.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 625,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 167,935 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

