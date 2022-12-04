Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $11.08 billion and $221.92 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001896 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.21 or 0.07383322 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00080187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00059422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024627 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,212,260,957 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,075,685 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

