Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $108,000 Investment in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.41. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $123.00.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

