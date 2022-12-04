Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Down 9.0% in November

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 190,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSWC. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 23.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 666.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. 281,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,433. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $537.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.89%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

