Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,911.18

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,911.18 ($58.75) and traded as high as GBX 5,000 ($59.82). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 4,960 ($59.34), with a volume of 36,603 shares trading hands.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,911.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,019.29. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,255.70.

About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

(Get Rating)

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.