Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Down 11.3% in November

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,580,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 17,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $938,627,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,122. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

