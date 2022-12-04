Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Price Target to C$8.00

Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RUPRF. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Rupert Resources in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Rupert Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Rupert Resources stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Rupert Resources has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

