Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target to C$8.00

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RUP. Scotiabank set a C$6.00 target price on Rupert Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Rupert Resources from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Rupert Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

Rupert Resources stock opened at C$4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$929.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.25. Rupert Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.32.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources ( CVE:RUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Rupert Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

