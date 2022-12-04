Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Shares of CAN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.62. 1,902,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,083. The company has a market cap of $449.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.11. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
