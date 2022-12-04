Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of CAN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.62. 1,902,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,083. The company has a market cap of $449.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.11. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter valued at $256,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canaan by 30.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 324,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Canaan by 17.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 795,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,691 shares during the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

