C2X Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, C2X has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. C2X has a total market cap of $21.18 million and approximately $5,494.80 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One C2X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

C2X Token Profile

C2X’s genesis date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official website is c2x.world.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase C2X using one of the exchanges listed above.

