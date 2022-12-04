C Partners Holding GmbH Has $37.03 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

C Partners Holding GmbH increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,733 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises approximately 7.0% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. C Partners Holding GmbH owned about 0.12% of Global Payments worth $37,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.08. 2,402,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 468.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.