Bulldog Investors LLP Buys 3,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital makes up about 1.2% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.08% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $144,400. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 699,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,176. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.37. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 338.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FSK shares. Hovde Group cut their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point cut their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

