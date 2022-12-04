BTS Chain Price Up 5.6% This Week (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One BTS Chain token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. BTS Chain has a market cap of $95.28 million and $271.75 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTS Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.00 or 0.06232974 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30022054 BTC.

BTS Chain Profile

BTS Chain was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTS Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTS Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTS Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.