BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTRS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Insider Activity at BTRS

In related news, insider Joe Eng sold 4,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $39,888.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joe Eng sold 4,221 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $39,888.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,320. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTRS

BTRS Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,381,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,136,000 after purchasing an additional 493,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BTRS by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,746,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,730,000 after purchasing an additional 83,429 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter valued at about $49,624,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter valued at about $47,970,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BTRS by 3.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTRS remained flat at $9.47 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,296. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.25.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 million. Analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BTRS

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Featured Stories

