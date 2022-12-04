BTIG Research Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $137.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ETSY. UBS Group upped their price objective on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.55.
Shares of ETSY opened at $140.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $250.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Etsy by 184.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
