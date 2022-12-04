Brokers Issue Forecasts for EQT Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank analyst H. Stewart forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.91 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, PETERS & COMPAN reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. EQT has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 107,020 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

