Brokerages Set Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target at $75.00

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.
Several research firms recently commented on TBK. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Financial to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Triumph Financial Stock Performance
Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Triumph Financial
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
