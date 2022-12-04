Brokerages Set Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Price Target at $19.30

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Grupo Santander raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.64 ($19.22) price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Down 1.3 %

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

