Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT at $72.00

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

About Merit Medical Systems

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

