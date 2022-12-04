Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BEDU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. 1,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

