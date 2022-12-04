Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Short Interest Update

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,200 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 468,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Lights Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTS. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $6,331,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,101,000. RPO LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 99.5% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 944,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 471,379 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,612,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Bright Lights Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BLTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. Bright Lights Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

About Bright Lights Acquisition

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

