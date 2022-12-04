Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Short Interest Update

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $143,669,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $52,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,270,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

BFH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 445,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,341. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.23%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

