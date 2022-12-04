Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Update

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 15,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $528,661.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,373.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and sold 53,062 shares valued at $1,952,282. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Braze by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Braze by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,150,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 2,301.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Braze Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

BRZE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 316,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,328. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

