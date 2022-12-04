Bramshill Investments LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 53,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $9,083,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,909,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 632,200 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,328,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,723,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,867,000.

NYSE BTZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 233,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,071. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

