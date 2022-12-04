Bramshill Investments LLC Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 188.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,001 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 98.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Newmont by 64.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Newmont by 193.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,205,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,632. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

