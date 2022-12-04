Bramshill Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 41,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pfizer by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,039,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,356,000 after buying an additional 786,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.91. 16,881,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,313,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

