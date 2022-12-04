Bramshill Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,202,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,475 shares during the quarter. Invesco Municipal Trust accounts for 2.7% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 3.98% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $22,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 316.1% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 932,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 708,208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth about $127,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 38.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

VKQ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 210,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

