Bobcoin (BOBC) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Bobcoin token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bobcoin has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $401,249.80 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin’s launch date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bobcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

