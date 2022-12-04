BNP Paribas Lowers Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) to Underperform

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTKWY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($118.56) to €116.00 ($119.59) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €85.00 ($87.63) to €80.00 ($82.47) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €130.00 ($134.02) to €124.00 ($127.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($101.03) to €103.00 ($106.19) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.52.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $110.67 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $87.92 and a 52 week high of $119.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.73.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

