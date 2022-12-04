bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Update

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,270,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the October 31st total of 22,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. 5,599,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $11.70.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLUE. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
