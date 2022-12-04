Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Blackbaud comprises approximately 0.4% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Blackbaud worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.15. The company had a trading volume of 156,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,507. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

