BitTorrent-New Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.71 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $661.74 million and $20.71 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005880 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004981 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005141 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000707 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, "BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. More information can be found at https://bt.io/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars.

