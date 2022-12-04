BITICA COIN One Day Volume Reaches $151,696.07 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $151,696.07 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,960.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010670 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00039985 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005858 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00239398 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.17101028 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $149,781.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

