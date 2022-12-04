Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $49,067.10 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $25.21 million and $49,067.10 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00125643 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00219735 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00050740 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00059429 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world's unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world's emerging population."

