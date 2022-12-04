Bitcicoin (BITCI) Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $21.67 million and $1.21 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcicoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009683 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.00 or 0.06232974 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcicoin Profile

Bitcicoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.