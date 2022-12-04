BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

