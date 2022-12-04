BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 861,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

BioNTech Price Performance

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $169.74. The stock had a trading volume of 721,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,049. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $346.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average of $150.14.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.15.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

